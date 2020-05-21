Kenya cases hit 1,109 as 80 more test positive

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
7

Coronavirus cases in the country Thursday rose to 1,109 after 80 new infections were reported.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during the daily briefing warned that the numbers would continue to soar with the testing of more people.

The government has scaled up the testing capacity with 3,102 samples analysed in the past 24 hours. Nairobi and Mombasa are leading in cases with 41 and 20 new infections respectively.

Nine people have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 375 while the death toll remains the same at 50.

The CS is urging the public to be alert and continue observing the containment measures.

“This war cannot be won by the government alone but by all individuals following rules”, he said.

