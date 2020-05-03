Kenya cases reach 465 after 30 more test positive

Kenya has recorded its highest daily rise in Coronavirus cases with 30 more people testing positive bringing the total to 465.

Speaking during the daily media briefing on Sunday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said of the 883 samples tested, 19 tested positive in Mombasa, eight in Nairobi, two Bungoma and one from Mwingi in Kitui county.

Bungoma cases is the latest county to be affected by the virus bringing to 16 the number of counties that have recorded Covid-19 cases.

The number of fatalities is 24 after two more patients died from the illness in Mombasa. 15 more have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 167.

The latest cases are aged between four and 64 years. 23 are male while seven are female.

The CAS at the same time said the targeted testing exercise had kicked off in identified high-risk areas and called on residents in those areas to present themselves for testing to help flatten the curve in the country.

In the last two days, testing teams have tested 803 people against a target of 2000 in Kawangware while in Eastleigh 494 against a target of 3000. The two densely populated estates are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health has acquired the capacity to undertake targeted testing but the willingness of the people to be tested is low, I want to appeal to Kenyans to willingly come forward to be tested,” he said.

Dr Aman expressed dismay at the manner in which a section of Kenyans were disregarding the containment measures. He pointed out matatu and bodaboda operators who he said were operating normally and eateries that were flouting the social distancing requirement and curfew order.

“There is a public outcry that some hoteliers are unfortunately not observing the protocols we have established. Everyone must abide by the measures. If we do not the spread of this disease will be extensive and will be difficult to contain” he warned.

He observed that some mosques have revised prayer time and are now opening for prayers at night.

“I must warn such religious leaders that this contravenes the directive that suspended all religious gatherings. They must stop this practice forthwith, failure of which legal action in accordance with Public Health Act shall be taken against them”, he noted.

On the curfew, Dr Aman said those who break curfew rules will no longer be put in government quarantine facilities.

He explained: “The Inspector-General of Police has been directed by the National Emergency Response Committee to designate a curfew-breakers holding place; the place must be able to meet the social distancing requirement”.

He said the curfew breakers will no longer be quarantined at government facilities but holding centres that the Inspector General of Police will pick.

The CAS also said the country was registering low hospital visitation, calling on Kenyans not to shun hospitals for fear of contracting the virus.