Kenya chairs IGAD Quartet Ministerial Meeting

Convening of such a face-to-face meeting would be vital in achieving sustainable peace and advancing the peaceful transition to democracy and civilian rule in Sudan.

This, according to the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Quartet Ministerial meeting chaired by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua on Monday on the situation of Sudan.

The IGAD Quartet Ministers further noted that the convening of such a face-to-face meeting would be vital in unlocking key issues, among them being the cessation of hostilities and the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to affected citizenry.

Similarly, the meeting noted the significance of a potential face-to-face meeting between the two leaders to the conflict in Sudan, pointing out that this would be a welcome development in fostering a comprehensive all-inclusive political process in Sudan.

At the same time, CS Mutua reiterating Kenya’s commitment to collective leadership, trust and transparency during the mediation process, consistent with President William Ruto’s desire for inclusive dialogue between the Sudanese parties and a peaceful resolution that benefitted the peoples of Sudan and of the region.

The convening of the IGAD Quartet Ministerial Meeting was in accordance with the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government that assembled in Djibouti on June 12th, 2023.

The Ministerial Meeting was held virtually, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Djibouti, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

In addition, the IGAD Executive Secretary, as well as the African Union’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) participated in the virtual Ministerial Meeting, whose stated objective was to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan and to establish a coordinated response, consistent with the directives of the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

From the deliberations, the IGAD Quartet Foreign Ministers observed the importance of comprehensively implementing the decisions and directives of the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government and in accordance with the IGAD Roadmap for Peace in the Republic of Sudan.

Additionally, the meeting resolved to welcome the Jeddah process and the recent 72-hour ceasefire Agreement facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America and the opportunity it has created to allow humanitarian access for the delivery of aid to affected civilian populations.

As well as launch an all-inclusive political process aimed at achieving sustainable peace and peaceful transition to democracy and civilian rule to be hosted by the Republic of Kenya in mid-July or the first week of August 2023.

The quartet ministers resolved to designate Senior Officials to coordinate the IGAD Quartet group of countries work and provide technical and advisory support as well as appoint an IGAD Special Envoy for the Republic of Sudan as presented by the IGAD Executive Secretary and approved by the IGAD Council of Ministers to coordinate and lead mediation efforts.