Kenya, China cement cordial diplomatic relations

President William Ruto emphasized the strong diplomatic relations between Kenya and China, describing the ties as “excellent and cordial,” with mutual benefits that have significantly transformed Kenya’s railway, road, and port infrastructure.

He noted that the partnership has deepened people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Speaking about the results of this bilateral cooperation, President Ruto highlighted the construction of key infrastructure projects such as the Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway, the Nairobi Expressway, and various rural roads.

These developments, he said, have opened up the country, positioning Kenya as a major transport hub not just in Eastern Africa but across the continent.

The President also recounted his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

During their discussions, President Xi agreed to open the Chinese market to Kenya’s agricultural produce, which President Ruto said was a major boost to Kenya’s export opportunities.

The two leaders also agreed to pursue further regional infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway and the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba dual carriageway, which would enhance trade and connectivity in the region.