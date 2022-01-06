Kenya, China resolve to deepen ties, cooperation

Kenya and China have pledged to further deepen bilateral relations and cooperation, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has said.

Speaking Thursday during a bilateral meeting in form of a Ministerial Roundtable with H.E. Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Mombasa, the CS noted that under the framework of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road initiative, development cooperation between Kenya and China have continued to grow.

She said as a result, China has supported Kenya’s national development agenda through extensive infrastructure development which has raised the stature of this country as a regional transport and communications hub. The SGR stands as a pivotal flagship project of the BRI.

“We deliberated widely on the impact of the Covid-19 situation globally and our joint efforts to combat the disease as well as consolidate economic collaboration during the pandemic and post-Covid-19 period. As you may know China was one of the first countries to come to our aid in our quest to manage the pandemic. We take this opportunity to again appreciate China’s unwavering support in the fight against the pandemic which came in form of donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and medical supplies and equipment,” said Amb. Omamo.

She noted that the discussions also focused on the implementation of the outcomes announced by H.E Xi Jinping during the 8th Ministerial Conference on the FOCAC which was held in Dakar, Senegal from 28th -30th November, 2021 as well as ways to further cement the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership between Kenya and China.

“ As you may be aware, during the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC President Xi Jinping announced a wide range of proposals aimed to support Africa including extending an additional 1bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa, with 600million being via donation and 400million via joint-production. He further pledged $40 billion in financing focused on fostering Africa’s economic growth for the period 2022-2024 to be administered under 9 programmes,” she added.

The CS said during the discussions they talked on areas of cooperation under the nine programmes, signed six agreements.

In the area of cooperation in health, China agreed to donate 10 million dozes of vaccines under the planned 1 billion additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa. They agreed to hold further discussions on cooperation in provision of cold storage facilities, joint ventures in vaccine production and capacity building for medical personnel.

Under the poverty reduction and agricultural development initiatives, China donated 12,000 tons of rice for relief efforts for families that were affected by Covid 19. Both countries agreed to explore further cooperate in agricultural value addition, capacity building and trade facilitation for Kenya’s agricultural products.

In the area of trade promotion , the two sides acknowledged the steady rise in bilateral trade and acknowledged the huge potential to increase export trade volumes and value through addressing both tariff and non-tariff trade barriers in order to address the trade deficit that is in favour of China.

Kenya also signed an MOU on the establishment of a working group that will look into issues of tariff and non-tariff barriers to Kenya-China trade and fast track increase in exports from Kenya to China.

The two sides also concluded and signed two protocols to facilitate bilateral trade particularly the export of avocados and aquatic products from Kenya to China.

“Under promotion of bilateral investments, the two sides lauded the expanding investment relations between the two countries noting that China is one of Kenya’s leading sources of Foreign Direct Investment. We agreed to work together to promote investments from Chinese enterprises in areas of agro-processing, textiles and apparels, leather processing, foot wear, iron and steel and machinery, furniture and wood, electronic assembly, auto assembly, construction, pharmaceutical, oil and gas.

In terms of Digital innovation, they discussed collaboration in Big-data strategy, ICT hardware and software development, e-government and service delivery, cyber and information security and capacity building and technology transfer. The two countries then signed an MOU on strengthening investment and cooperation in the digital economy.

On green development, they agreed to pursue further discussions on collaboration in technology transfer in circular, green and blue economy and the setting up of a center of excellence on low-carbon development and climate change adaptation.

In the area of capacity building and people to people exchanges, they agreed to increase the uptake of capacity building opportunities, lauded the existing robust people to people exchanges between the two countries and committed to pursue new areas of cooperation including in the film industry.

In the area of peace and security, they agreed to pursue further discussions on a framework of engagement on issues of peace and security and strengthen our cooperation in the UN Security Council.

H.E. Wang Yi arrived on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.