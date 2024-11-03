Kenya, China to enhance governance collaboration as senior CPC Delegation arrives in Kenya

During the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing this year, President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to enhance the exchange of governance experiences with African nations.

A high-level delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Li Xi, is currently visiting Kenya. Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with his delegation on Saturday night.

Li and his delegation were received by top government and ruling party officials, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. The delegation aims to share insights from China and strengthen ties with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“His Excellency Li Xi, will be in the country for three days for bilaterals between Kenya and China, coming just weeks after the successful Forum for China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China,” Mudavadi stated upon Li’s arrival

Throughout the visit, Li and his team are scheduled to engage in discussions on governance and party management, with the goal of enhancing cooperation between Kenya and China across various sectors. He is set to meet with UDA officials, including Secretary General Hassan Omar, before holding talks with UDA party leader and Kenyan President William Ruto.

This visit follows a UDA delegation’s trip to China five months ago, during which the two political parties engaged in extensive discussions on the importance of exchange programs between the CPC and UDA. High-ranking CPC officials expressed their willingness to share governance experiences with UDA during that meeting.

In December of last year, a CPC delegation led by Mao Dingzi, a member of the Ministerial Board of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Nairobi. UDA officials later confirmed that both parties agreed to enhance cooperation in several areas, including leadership exchange programs, the establishment of a UDA Party Leadership School, capacity building, strengthening party structures and programs, and promoting trade, foreign direct investment, infrastructure development, and scholarship opportunities.

Li and his delegation’s visit is crucial in this context.

The CCDI, of which Li is Secretary, is the highest discipline inspection body of the CPC. Its main responsibilities include overseeing the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and principles, as well as supervising the exercise of power by Party members in leadership roles.

He stated that his administration will support all countries in pursuing modernization paths that suit their unique national conditions while promoting equal rights and opportunities for all.