Kenya-China tourism dialogue boosts eco-tourism and cultural ties

China is seeking collaboration with Kenya’s tourism sector, focusing on sustainable tourism, as Kenya continues to lead as a pioneer of eco-tourism in Africa.

Speaking at the China-Kenya Tourism Dialogue and “Hello China” Tourism Promotion event at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Lu Yingchuan, Vice Minister of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, commended Kenya’s efforts to remain a top tourist destination on the continent.

“Kenya, as one of the pioneers of eco-tourism in Africa, has gained significant experience in integrating ecological protection with tourism development,” said Yingchuan.

“Tourism exchanges and cooperation between our two countries hold great potential and broad prospects, as both nations have rich tourism resources and unique advantages,” he added.

Kenya has strengthened its position as a leader in eco-tourism, offering diverse wildlife experiences and conservation initiatives.

The country is home to 23 national parks, 28 national reserves, and six marine reserves, supporting a wide array of wildlife, including lions, elephants, zebras, and over 1,070 bird species.

Notably, Kenya has dedicated 7.5 per cent of its land to wildlife conservation, protecting vast wilderness areas and natural resources.

The Chinese government has also underscored the importance of enhancing cultural and tourism cooperation with African countries.

Yingchuan highlighted the recent adoption of the Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027), which emphasizes culture as a bond between African and Chinese people, and tourism as a bridge connecting civilizations and fostering friendship.

The vice minister expressed China’s readiness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Kenya, enhancing growth in both tourism sectors and advancing the China-Kenya Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

On behalf of Kenya, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with China, emphasizing shared heritage, potential partnerships, and opportunities within tourism and culture.

In a speech read by Acting Tourism Secretary Benard Kahuthia, Ololtuaa acknowledged tourism’s role in building bridges between the two countries, fostering mutual respect, and inspiring the exchange of ideas.

“Over the years, China has become one of Kenya’s source markets in tourism, a partner in infrastructure development, and cultural exchange, contributing to the growth of our nations,” he noted.

He thanked Chinese partners for their commitment to closer ties, citing that in 2023, 52,865 Chinese visitors travelled to Kenya, significantly contributing to the tourism sector.

Ololtuaa also encouraged Kenyans to explore China’s historic heritage, iconic landmarks, and warm culture.

“Today’s symposium is an opportunity for us to share insights, ideas, and aspirations. I call upon us all to explore new ways to promote each other’s tourism, invest in sustainable practices, and enhance cultural exchanges that will enrich both our countries,” he concluded.