Kenya, China working together to realise two countries’ strategic partnership – President Ruto

Kenya and China are working together in the implementation of development projects in the country to realise the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The President said Kenya is eager to reap the benefits of the projects to enhance transformative development and alleviate poverty.

He pointed out that discussions are at an advanced stage over the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, while talks are going on over the extension of SGR 2B (Naivasha to Kisumu) and SGR 2C (Kisumu-Malaba).

“Swift project implementation will create jobs, especially for our youth and women, aligning with our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

He spoke during a meeting with Mr Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection at State House, Nairobi.

The President thanked China for supporting priority projects, including the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System, equipping technical colleges, and the Bosto Dam Water Project.

He commended China for the ongoing work on Jamhuri Stadium, which is set to host AFCON in 2027.

The President also welcomed the Chinese private sector to invest in renewable energy, e-mobility, manufacturing, health and agriculture.

“Key areas of collaboration include the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, the creative economy and affordable housing,” he said.

He also urged China to facilitate cooperation between Kenya and the business community.

“Kenya seeks China’s support to encourage Chinese private sector investment in Kenya’s hospitality sector, furthering our aim to make Nairobi a regional convention hub,” he added.

President Ruto commended China for successfully hosting the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which has charted a new path for a robust partnership in modernisation.

“As a key country for the Belt and Road Initiative, Kenya is committed to promoting this partnership in Africa and upholding the One China Policy,” he said.

The President further affirmed Kenya’s support for shared commitments over South-South Cooperation, climate change mitigation and the reform of the international financial architecture and make it easy for developing countries to equitably access affordable development financing.

President Ruto also requested China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join BRICS and for the election of Kenya’s candidate to the position of African Union Commission chairperson.

President Ruto expressed concern over attempts to undermine the status of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), the sole UN headquarters in the developing world, over attempts to relocate Nairobi-based UN agencies, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

He emphasised that such actions contravene the UN’s commitment to procedural fairness.

He appealed for China’s support in endorsing Nairobi as the host city for the Plastics Convention alongside UNEP’s headquarters.

The President said Kenya seeks continued Chinese support for peace and security initiatives in Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and the DRC.

He also called on China to back institutional reforms of the African Union, including the AU Commission, Pan African Parliament and the African Court of Justice.

President Ruto emphasised the need for collaboration between Kenya and China in reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, and international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF.

On his part, Mr Li said China is committed to implementing the agreements that were reached between Presidents Ruto and Xi during the FOCAC Summit.

“China will work with Kenya to support programs and projects in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Li emphasised China’s support for a people-centred approach to national development, including the provision of quality education and healthcare, job creation, and environmental protection and preservation.