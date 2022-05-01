Kenya clarifies position on signatory to Declaration for the future Internet

Kenya is not a signatory to the Declaration for the future of the internet.

Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has clarified that the statement published on the United States of America White House website listing Kenya among the 60 signatories to the said declaration is erroneous.

“We wish to state that, as a country, we have not gone through our processes and laws for endorsing this declaration,” said Oguna.

The Government Spokesperson said as per the country’s laws, Kenya can only be a signatory to any international instrument after cabinet approval, and ratification by the National Assembly.

He further stated that the declaration is going through review, and based on the outcome of the process, Kenya will be able to state her position on the matter.