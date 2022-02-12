Kenya clean sweep medals in senior races at Tirop Memorial World Tour

The National Cross Country champion Samuel Chebolei replicated his previous glittering show to stage a mouth watering performance to win senior men’s 10km race during Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Kenya Defence Force’s Joyce Chepkemoi equally made it two wins in two in the women’s category. She said “The win is a great rememblance for Agnes Tirop, who was a good person. Now my focus is on the 10,000m.”

Chebolei took command of the race in the last two of the five-lap race when he broke away from Nicholas Kimeli and Michael Kibet to reign supreme in 29 minutes and 46 seconds.

“My idea was to wait until the last two laps and I am gald my tactics worked.I expected to win since I had worked for it and I knew the course very well.It feels good to win again in the Lobo Village, having not slackened in my training after I won the national title some weeks back here,” said Chebolei.

The 20-year-old Chebolei, who had won his maiden National Cross Country title three weeks ago at the same course, edged out Kimeli, who finished fourth in 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games, to second place in 30:00.

Top athletes from several countries across the globe faced off head-to-head at the scenic Lobo Village, a venue located in Kapseret, between Eldoret Town and Eldoret International Airport.