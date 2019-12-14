Kenya to prioritize climate change if elected to UNSC

Foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says Kenya will prioritize issues of climate change if it wins the non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021/2022.

Juma says it is time the community of nations took environmental conservation and restoration of nature seriously if the world is to effectively deal with the challenge posed by global warming.

Speaking Friday during a tree planting exercise organized by her ministry in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Services, Ms. Juma said climate change presents the greatest challenge yet for the globe, a test that requires concerted efforts to surmount.

Kenya is seeking to be elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in June next year.

The UN’s Security Council has the primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security and enjoys robust powers including the imposition of sanctions and authorization of military action when international peace is threatened.

