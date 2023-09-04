Kenya, Colombia vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Kenya and Colombia have vowed to strengthen bilateral ties while exploring possible trade areas in Agriculture.

This emerged during a meeting Monday evening between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and visiting Colombia Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina at Harambee House Annex, ahead of DP Gachagua´s expected official visit to Colombia next week.

The two leaders praised the growing relations between the two countries promising to further strengthen the relations and see to it that both nations explore possible trade areas especially in Agriculture and the coffee sector in particular.

´´Nurturing friendships with other nations globally presents a great opportunity to widen our market for local products besides learning good practices for socio-economic growth.´´Noted DP Gachagua.

Vice President Mina who is attending the Africa Climate Summit, is making her second visit to Kenya in three months.

Deputy President Gachagua is overseeing reforms in the coffee sub sector and is scheduled to travel with coffee farmers to Colombia for bench marking on the use of improved technology in farming as well as learn better ways of value addition.

Mina lauded the Kenyan leadership for hosting the Africa Climate Summit saying it provides a platform to address challenges bedevelling Africa and the world, with regard to the impact and effects of climate change, as well as fostering solutions. She was hopeful that the Summit would come up with concrete solutions.

