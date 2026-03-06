Local NewsNEWS

Kenya commemorate World Lymphoedema Day at KNH

By Muraya Kamunde
Lymphoedema normally affects mobility, dignity, mental health and livehoods.

Kenya will for the first time commemorate World Lymphoedema Day at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

KNH in partnership with Physiotherapy Council of Kenya and Kenya Society of Physiotherapists, the celebrations today aims to raise awareness about the condition that remains misunderstood, underdiagnosed and often invisible.

About Lymphoedema

Lymphoedema (commonly known as Elephantiasis) is a chronic condition characterized by progressive swelling that may arise after cancer treatment, congenital causes, trauma or other illnesses.

In Kenya the burden is significant. As cancer survival improves and as neglected tropical diseases continue to affect communities, more individuals are living with Lymphoedema, often without access to structured care.

Lymphoedema normally affects mobility, dignity, mental health and livelihoods.

More to follow…

