Kenya commemorates World AIDS Day 2019

First lady Margaret Kenyatta will Sunday preside over World Aids Day celebrations at Gusii stadium in Kisii County themed “Towards Universal Health Coverage: Communities united for a HIV Free Generation”.

The first lady will use the occasion to launch county elimination of mother- to- child transmission of HIV in eight counties in the country.

The occasion will also recognize the role of communities’ response to the ailment.

Communities make an invaluable contribution to the AIDS response. Communities of people living with HIV, of key populations—, people who use drugs, sex workers, prisoners and young people lead and support the delivery of HIV services, defend human rights, support their peers. Communities are the lifeblood of an effective AIDS response and an important pillar of support.

Communities of people living with and affected by HIV, along with peer educators, counsellors, community health workers, door-to-door service providers, civil society organizations and grass-roots activists, are leading and campaigning to ensure that the AIDS response remains relevant. They are fighting to keep people at the center of decision-making and programme implementation and help to ensure that no one is left behind.

Communities are making the difference and are key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, but far too often are lacking the resources and recognition they deserve and need.

To recognize the role played by communities and community-led organizations, this year’s World AIDS Day 2019 highlights the role of communities to the response.

At a time when reduced funding is putting the sustainability of HIV services in jeopardy, community activism is vital. A greater mobilization of communities is urgently needed and the barriers that stop communities from delivering services need to be overcome.

Today more than ever communities are needed to ensure that HIV remains on the political agenda that human rights are respected, protected and fulfilled, and that decision-makers and implementers are held accountable.

Kenya has continued to register significant strides against the epidemic largely due to communities support.

New infections have dropped by 50% and AIDS related deaths by 30% over the last 9 years. However stigma remains high. New infections especially among young people remain equally high. These and many other challenges are hampering efforts to end AIDS by 2030. There’s need to recommit and increase investments in impactful programs in order to deliver on HIV.

The day will also being marked in other counties.