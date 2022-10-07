Kenya commits to increasing its Green Energy portfolio

ByBeth Nyaga
Tags

President William Ruto has said Kenya is committed to increasing its Green Energy portfolio.

He made the remarks when he met the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Alok Sharma, at State House, Nairobi.

The President explained that climate change has not only affected the weather patterns in the world but also compromised food production leading to the downturn of developing countries’ economies.

The President said Kenya will pursue a net zero approach – cutting greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible- particularly in energy production.

  

Latest posts

Uhuru won’t attend AU-convened peace talks on Ethiopia

Muraya Kamunde

Sirisia MP John Waluke surrenders to Police after losing appeal

Prudence Wanza

National Assembly invites public to vet cabinet nominees

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: