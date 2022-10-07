Kenya commits to increasing its Green Energy portfolio

President William Ruto has said Kenya is committed to increasing its Green Energy portfolio.

He made the remarks when he met the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Alok Sharma, at State House, Nairobi.

The President explained that climate change has not only affected the weather patterns in the world but also compromised food production leading to the downturn of developing countries’ economies.

The President said Kenya will pursue a net zero approach – cutting greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible- particularly in energy production.