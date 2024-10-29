Kenya commits to work with Türkiye to build climate resilience, sustainable future

Kenya stands ready to work alongside Türkiye in global efforts to build climate resilience and a sustainable future while enhancing her bilateral ties.

This is according to Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who spoke Tuesday evening when he joined Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel in Nairobi for the 101st Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye.

In his keynote address, Duale said that Kenya looks forward to enhancing her cooperation in trade and investment through the full implementation of the existing bilateral trade and economic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

He said Kenya counts on Turkiye’s continued solidarity in climate action and commended the country for its Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 and ambition to achieve a 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“Kenya recognizes Türkiye as a leading emerging development partner through the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) which has been vital in supporting Kenya’s socio-economic development,” Duale said.

At the same time, the Cabinet Secretary recalled Kenya’s long historical ties with Türkiye, that have flourished over the last 56 years of diplomatic ties between Nairobi and Ankara.

“Kenya takes pride in the grounded mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to advancing the shared interests,” Duale concluded.