Kenya confirms 11 more Coronavirus cases as tally rises to 208

Written By: Beth Nyaga
CS Health Mutahi Kagwe. Photo/MoH

Kenya has confirmed 11 more cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 208, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The cases aged between 1 and 42 years are from 674 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

All the 11 new cases are Kenyans.

Four of the new cases have a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates and have been in mandatory quarantine centres.

Seven of the cases were picked by the Ministry of Health surveillance team and have since been moved into the government isolation centres.

CS Kagwe said from the 11 cases, Mandera had 4, Mombasa 3, Nairobi 2, Nakuru and Machakos each one case.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that 14 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

One more case tested negative after two mandatory tests and was also discharged.

This brings the number of total recoveries in the last 24 hours to 15.

So far, 40 people have recovered from the virus in the country since the first case was reported.

CS Kagwe also confirmed one more coronavirus death from a patient in Nairobi, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 9.

Today the country marks one month since the first case was reported.

