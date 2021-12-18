Kenya confirms 27 cases of Omicron variant

Kenya has confirmed 27 cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the Ministry of Health has identified 9 lineages circulating in Kenya from a sample size of 34.

Adding that twenty-seven sequences (77%) were confirmed to belong to the newly identified Omicron variant of concern.

He said two individuals with the Omicron variant had recently travelled from South Africa and Ghana and the rest had no recent international travel history.

“The increase in cases infected with the variant and have no recent travel history suggests ongoing community transmission of this variant,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that new coronavirus variant is spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate.

The CS also announced that 2,169 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 9,428 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 23.0%.

From the cases, 2,041 are Kenyans while 128 are foreigners. 1,130 females and 1,039 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 95 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 262,335 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,924,685.

In terms of County distribution Kagwe said Nairobi had 1,230 cases, Kiambu 258, Kajiado 83, Nakuru 116, Machakos 61, Mombasa 56, Nyeri 40, Uasin Gishu 30, Kwale 29, Kericho 28, Kisumu 23, Homa Bay 20, Busia 20, Murang’a 18, Nyandarua 18, Kirinyaga 17, Embu 17, Tharaka Nithi 15, Laikipia 14, Siaya 14, Kakamega 13, Kilifi 9, West Pokot 7, Bomet 7, Meru 5, Kisii 4, Kitui 4, Turkana 3, Lamu 2, Garissa 2, Migori 1, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Vihiga 1, Baringo 1 and Bungoma 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (43), 10-19 years (117), 20-29 years (658), 30-39 (655), 40-49 (378), 50-59 (201), 60 years and above (117).

Kagwe said 30 patients have recovered from the disease, 17 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,222 of whom 201,125 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,097 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“There is no death reported today. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,353,” Said Kagwe.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (39), 20-29 (144), 30-39 years (386), 40-49 years (621), 50-59 years (998), 60 years and above (3,107).

The CS said a total of 241 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,474 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 9 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of them on ventilatory support while 6 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 50 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 49 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

” As of December 17th 2021, a total of 8,818,453 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,264,630 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,553,823. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.0%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” sais Kagwe.

Nairobi County is in the lead with 31.5% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at 27.5%, Laikipia 21.2%, Kiambu 20.5%, Murang’a 15.9%, Taita Taveta 15.7%, Uasin Gishu at 15.4%, Kirinyaga 15.0%, Nyandarua 14.2%, Nakuru 14.0%, Kajiado 13.8%, Mombasa 13.6% and Kisumu at 13.5%.

Meanwhile Mandera County is the least with 2.7% of the Population fully vaccinated.

So far, 5,844,348 persons have received at least one dose, out of the target population of 27,246,033 which is 21.5%.