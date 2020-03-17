Kenya confirms another Coronavirus case

The government has confirmed another case of Coronavirus bringing the total number of cases reported in the country to four.

Addressing a presser from Afya house, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the patient who travelled from London on March 8th arrived in the country on 9th.

He further revealed that 23 suspects isolated at the Mbagathi hospital have been cleared to quarantine at home after testing negative.

The CS however did not divulge details of the latest patient who is in a private facility but assured that authorities are tracing persons who may have come into contact with the victim.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



So far 111 cases have been tested at the country’s facilities so far. The CS said the patients were in stable condition adding that there’s no need for alarm.

He appealed to members of the public to use the toll free number 719 for any inquiries related to the virus.

“When the Public Health Act has been invoked, quarantine is a mandatory measure. It may lead to fines and jail terms if not followed” he said

He asked Kenyans to remain vigilant and observe highest hygiene standards.

“We urge Citizens to maintain hygiene. We must appreciate the seriousness of this matter. We have taken to not shaking handles and this is not an abuse of culture but the reality of the day. Nobody should take lightly the threat to the nation “he said.

Already efforts to trace the persons who may have come into contact with the patient are ongoing, as the government urges the public to adhere to the spelt out measures amid the threat of a high risk of spread.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to allow Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid residence permits to come into the country.

The Ministry of health says individuals will be forced to swear a legal document to adhere to self quarantine measure as violation is punishable by law.

The government continues to discourage public gatherings saying most of the countries whose citizens have adhered to that measures have managed to contain the virus