Kenya confirms fifth Mpox case as Health Ministry intensifies surveillance

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fifth case of Mpox in the country involving a 29year old woman from Mombasa’s VOK area, near Tumaini Academy.

In statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa disclosed that the case was identified on Wednesday and the patient is currently in isolation at Utange Hospital.

The CS further revealed that the patient has no recent travel history and is the spouse of the fourth confirmed Mpox case, who is currently admitted at a facility in Nakuru.

“The patient has no recent travel history to a country reporting Mpox cases, her spouse had recently traveled to Rwanda, returning on 24th August 2024. Active surveillance for suspected cases is ongoing to control the spread of the disease,” said CS Barasa.

The CS also noted that out of 124 samples tested for Mpox, 110 have been negative, with 9 still under analysis. Meanwhile, 687,233 travelers have been screened at the country’s 26 ports of entry as part of broader containment measures.

Currently, 33 contacts remain under close observation.

Out of the five (5) reported cases, two have fully recovered, while three (3) remain in isolation, are responding positively to treatment.

The Ministry has called on the public to avoid unnecessary travel to Mpox-affected regions, maintain hygiene, and report suspected cases to health facilities or community health promoters.

Mpox spreads through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated items, or even wild animals, can cause symptoms such as fever, body rash, headaches, and muscle aches.

Signs and symptoms of Mpox include high fever, body rash, enlarged lymph nodes, headache, backpain, fatigue, muscle and body aches.