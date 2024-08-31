Kenya confirms fourth case of MPOX

The Ministry of Health has announced the confirmation of the fourth case of Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) in the country, adding to growing concerns about the spread of the disease.

The latest case involves a truck driver who was travelling from Mombasa, heading to Rwanda.

The driver reportedly began feeling unwell on August 28, 2024, while passing through Gilgil’s Kikopey area.

Unable to continue his journey, the Gilgil Sub-County Rapid Response Team (RRT) was promptly dispatched to evaluate the situation.

After an initial assessment, the patient was evacuated to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital (PGH) Isolation Centre, where he is currently receiving treatment.

His condition has been reported as stable.

According to the Ministry, the National Public Health Lab has processed a total of 90 samples, of which four have returned positive results for Mpox.

Two additional samples are still pending confirmation.

Health officials have placed 30 contacts of the confirmed cases under close monitoring in Busia, Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru counties.

The confirmed Mpox cases are currently distributed across four counties: Taita Taveta, Busia, Nairobi, and Nakuru, each with one reported case.

Health authorities have reassured the public that no deaths have been reported in relation to the outbreak.

Efforts to contain the spread of Mpox continue at Points of Entry (PoEs) across the country.

In the last 24 hours alone, 16,533 travellers were screened for the disease, bringing the total number of screened individuals to 599,380 as of August 31, 2024.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any symptoms associated with Mpox, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and a distinctive rash.

Health officials have emphasized the importance of preventive measures such as regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with individuals suspected of having the disease.

Kenya’s response to the outbreak is ongoing, and further updates are expected as the situation unfolds.