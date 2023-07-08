Kenya-Congo ties will broaden economic opportunities

Kenya and the Republic of the Congo have signed comprehensive bilateral agreements aimed at expanding their economic welfare.

The more than 18 agreements include partnerships in trade and investment, energy, ICT, transport, security, education, tourism, culture, agriculture, the blue economy, among others.

President William Ruto said Kenya and Congo have agreed to abolish visa restrictions to ease people movement.

He noted that the move will enhance integration and boost trade, adding that Kenya was working towards restoring direct flights between Nairobi and Brazzaville.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the Palais du Peuple in Brazzaville during a media briefing alongside his host President Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

President Ruto committed to fast-track the opening of a resident diplomatic mission in Brazzaville.

He said joint infrastructure development will significantly improve the region’s connectivity and boost investment.

He cited the ongoing infrastructure project seeking to connect Mombasa and Pointe Noire through road, rail and water.

He told the media that Kenya and Congo will continue cooperating under the AU and IGAD frameworks to restore peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and the Eastern DRC.

“We emphasise the need to maintain peace, security and stability within the region as a prerequisite for development,” be said.

President Ruto said Kenya and Congo have also agreed to take common stands at the global levels on issues affecting the people of the two nations.

He cited the need to reform the United

Nations and other multilateral organisations to make them more representative, accountable and responsive to geopolitical realities.

He said the two nations have also resolved to partner in transforming climate action into green, climate-positive growth.

The President said the two countries are committed to leveraging on the African Free Continental Trade Area to grow trade whose potential is yet to be exploited.

“We have plenty of room to expand the scale, size and value of commercial activities between our nations,” he maintained.

The President argued that Kenya and Congo will work together to confront food insecurity in the region.

“We can make steady progress towards food stability.”

Earlier, President Ruto presided over a business forum in Brazzaville that brought together Kenyan and Congolese investors.

“We will establish a conducive environment where entrepreneurs can freely invest under the African Free Continental Trade Area framework,” he told the meeting.

On his part, President N’Guesso said Congo will play its part towards the realisation of the signed agreements.

He said Congo is committed to enhancing infra-African trade.

“We are going to implement this agreement for the benefit of the people.”