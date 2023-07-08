Kenya-Congo to establish conducive environment for entrepreneurs to invest

Entrepreneurs have been urged to take advantage of the close Kenya-Congo ties to expand trade volumes that will spur growth and broaden economic opportunities for the people.

Speaking during a business forums in Brazzaville that brought together Kenyan and Congolese investors, President William Ruto said the two nations will establish a conducive environment where entrepreneurs can freely invest under the African Free Continental Trade Area framework.

Similarly, Ruto pledged noted that Kenya will leverage on the strong relations with the Republic of the Congo to unlock the massive untapped trade opportunities for businesses.

The President arrived on Friday, July 7, for a two-day State visit.