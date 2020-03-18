Kenya coronavirus cases hit seven

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has on Wednesday afternoon confirmed three more Coronavirus cases bringing the total to seven cases.

The three cases reported, the Health CS says they are imported cases from outside the country.

“As of today (Wednesday), we have an additional of three cases of the coronavirus bringing the current number of cases in Kenya to seven confirmed cases. All these are imported cases from outside the country. Of the three are a couple from Spain & a Burundian who traveled from Dubai,” said Kagwe.

The Health CS said 18 cases are currently admitted at Mbagathi, of which seven have been screened and are negative.

Samples from the remaining 11 are currently being tested.

Kagwe said that the threat Kenya faces is from Kenyans from other countries who are traveling back home.

On Kenya’s preparedness for the virus, the Health CS said that via a video conferencing capacity, Kenyan doctors were able to communicate with doctors from Wuhan, China and from over 20 African countries on knowledge sharing to assist in combating the pandemic.

Mutahi Kagwe cautioned individuals who have agreed to self-quarantine are not doing so.

“It is an offense punishable by jail term to agree to self-quarantine and do not. Any Kenyan traveling into the country must sign a legal form agreeing to self-quarantine,” he said.