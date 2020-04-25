Kenya Coronavirus cases rise to 343 as 7 more test positive

Seven more people have tested positive of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the number is way below what they had anticipated as at the end of April.

Speaking from State House Uhuru said 98 people have fully recovered even as the Country mourns the 14 who have lost the fight.

“I thank the millions of Kenyans for showing discipline and responsibility. Your attitude is saving thousands of families from grieving for those who would otherwise be lost to the coronavirus,” Uhuru said.

The President However announced that cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa that is currently in force has been extended for a further containment period of 21 days.

The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew which is also currently in force has been extended for a further period of 21 days.

“To ensure that porous borders and security threats do not compromise our response to this pandemic, the security services will upgrade their alert and response measures in every border area”.

The President noted that Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties have registered an increase in cases of infection and warned that If the worrying trend continues, the Government will enforce more stringent measures in consultation with County Governments.

The President further said the Government will continue to roll out initiatives that will offer relief particularly to the youth and families in distress during these hard economic times.

He said the next initiative is a National Hygiene Programme, which will commence on Wednesday -29th April and will create jobs as well as make the environment healthier.

“This first phase of the National Hygiene Programme for the next thirty days will employ 26,148 workers, and eventually grow to over a hundred thousand of our youth. This added to the 108,000 vulnerable households presently receiving direct cash grants, and the Senior Citizens programme, are offering tangible relief to the most needy,” he said.

According to the President, the inaugural cluster of employment will involve residents in 23 informal settlements spread across seven counties.

“To demonstrate the principles of this approach the making of face-masks will be undertaken by 4,048 tailors residing in those settlements. For their neighborhood, they will make up to 250,000 masks per day. This intervention stimulates the local economy while advancing our war against the coronavirus,” he added.

The initiative will be nested under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda and will utilize Ksh 1.5Billion.

“I have spoken to most of our development partners and found a positive response. In the next week or two, billions of shillings will be added to our initiatives to offer direct relief to Kenyans. I thank them for their solidarity and willingness to listen and respond to our proposals,” he said.