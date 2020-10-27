Kenya Coronavirus cases surpass 50,000 mark

Kenya Coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000 mark after 836 more people tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,076 tested in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths and hospital admissions continued to grow sharply with 14 others succumbing to the disease pushing up the fatality rate to 934.

From the latest figures, the country’s infection caseload since March stands at 50,833 from 666,122 cumulative tests.

1,150 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 3,961 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



38 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

61 others are on supplementary oxygen both in general wards and High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On a positive note, 403 patients have recovered from the disease, 250 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 153 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 34,832.

Distribution of cases

From the cases, 822 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners.

“In terms of gender 618 are males and 218 females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years” said CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Nairobi is the hardest hit with a record 556 cases, Uasin Gishu 68, Mombasa 62, Kiambu 32, Nakuru 24, Laikipia 22 and Kajiado 12.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in Langata (295), Kibra (43), Westlands (31), Embakasi Central (22), Dagoretti North (21), Makadara (18), Ruaraka (16), Embakasi West and Kasarani (15) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, and Roysambu (14) cases each, Dagoretti South (13), Embakasi North (12), Kamukunji (8), Mathare (3) and Starehe (2).

In Uasin Gishu the 68 cases are from Ainabkoi (52), Turbo (11), Kesses and Soy (2) cases each, Kapseret (1).

In Mombasa, the 62 cases are from Mvita (27), Nyali (14), Jomvu and Kisauni (7) cases each, Likoni (5) and Changamwe (2).

In Kiambu, the 32 cases are from Kiambaa (9), Kiambu Town and Kikuyu (5) cases each, Thika (4), Kabete and Ruiru (3) cases each, Juja (2) and Lari (1).

In Nakuru, all the 24 cases are from Naivasha, while in Laikipia the 22 cases are from Laikipia East (21) and Laikipia West (1).

In Kajiado, the 12 cases are from Kajiado North (6), Kajiado East (4), Kajiado Central and Loitokitok (1) case each.