Kenya could lose out on fresh produce market due to pesticides ban

Farmers and Kenya at large are starring at losing out key markets for fresh produce as the protracted push by the Agro-Chemical Association of Kenya to reverse the proposed ban on 262 pesticides and herbicides on safety concerns deepens.

Some key markets for Kenya’s fresh produce have been calling on Kenyan farmers to embrace other safe pesticides as well as natural ways to control pests, noting that some of the pesticides used in Kenya have adverse effects on health and the environment.

Kenya’s key fresh produce export markets especially those in the EU have been raising concerns over high pesticides residue levels in export products, with the situation set to be aggravated by Australia’s new regulations that among other things requires flowers to be fumigated at the country of origin.

Kenya called for an extension of Australian’s new regulations that were set to take effect last august with Kenya negotiating an extension due to lack of fumigating facilities.

These coupled with intense lobbying from a section of agrochemical merchants opposed to a proposed ban on 262 pesticides and herbicides might see Kenya losing the lucrative 130 billion shilling horticultural export markets.

However, the agrochemical Association of Kenya says appropriate use of agrochemicals to control pest will only serve to increase the country’s export markets due to the stringent pest control restrictions in European nations.

Uasin Gishu Women representative Gladys Shollei filed a petition in parliament which proposed ban of some pesticides and herbicides due to environmental and safety concerns.