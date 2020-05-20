Kenya Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark

The total number of positive Covid-19 patients in the country crossed the 1000 mark after 66 new cases were reported Wednesday, the highest number ever recorded since the first case on March 13th.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,029 with Mombasa county recording the highest number of the new infections at 30. The positive cases are from 2,621 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Cumulatively, 49,405 samples have been tested.

366 patients have recovered after eight more were discharged Wednesday from the hospital. Despite the growing infections, the fatality rate remains at 5.6 per cent against the global average which is 6.6%. The country has reported 50 deaths.

“Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital Despite the high number of positive cases, we are glad to inform you that we have discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease, and also have no additional fatality,” said the CS during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Community transmission continues to fuel the spread of the virus across the country with 64 Kenyans testing positive while the other two are a Somali and Rwandese. All the patients under medical observation are in stable condition.

In terms of age, the cases range from 10 years to 64 years. Gender distribution is 43 males and 23 females.

Nairobi and Mombasa continue to lead with the number of infections. The spread of the 66 cases by county is as follows; Mombasa (30), Nairobi (26), Kajiado (3), Busia (1), Kisii (1), Uasin Gishu (1), Nakuru (1), Kirinyaga (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1).

Regarding the distribution of cases by estates in Mombasa Likoni (10), Kisauni (8), Changamwe (3), Nyali (3), Jomvu (3), Mvita (3).

In Nairobi; Kibra (15), Langata (3), Starehe (2), Dagoretti (2), Westlands (1), Eastleigh, (1) Mathare (1) and Dandora (1). Makueni case is at Emali, Kirinyaga at Kutus, Meru at Gitimbine, Nakuru at Naivasha, Uasin Gishu at Maili Nne, Kisii at Bobasi, Busia at point of entry, and all cases in Kajiado are also at the point of entry.

To contain further spread in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 has announced the extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa until Saturday, 6th of June 2020.