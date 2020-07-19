Kenya COVID-19 cases hit 13,353 as 603 test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Muthaiga Kagwe says 603 people have tested positive from a sample size of 5,724 tested in the last 24 hours.

This now brings to 13,353 the total of Confirmed cases while the umulative sample tested has risen to 243,887.In terms of gender 361 are males and 242 are females.

The youngest is a 7 month old infant while the oldest is 86 years.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (441), Kiambu (44), Mombasa (22), Nakuru (17), Kilifi (10), Machakos (6), Kisii(6), Makueni (5), Murang’a (3), Nyeri (2), Kakamega (1), Kericho (1),Kisumu (1), Kwale (1), Lamu (1), Narok (1), Tharaka Nithi (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

The 44 cases are further distributed across the sub-counties in Nairobi as follows: Langata and Westlands (43) cases each, Dagoretti (34), Kibra and Ruaraka (33) cases each, Embakasi East (28), Makadara (26), Roysambu (25), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Kasarani (23) cases each, Embakasi North (21), Kamukunji (20), Dagoretti South (15), Embakasi Central (9), Mathare (4).

In Kiambu, the (44) cases are in Kikuyu, Ruiru and Thika (10) cases each, Kabete and Kiambu Town (4) cases each, Juja and Kiambaa (2) cases each.

In Mombasa, the 22 cases are in Mvita (11), Jomvu (4), Changamwe (3), Likoni and Nyali (2) cases each.

In Nakuru, the 17 cases are in: Naivasha (15) and Nakuru West (2).

In Kilifi, the 10 cases are in Kilifi South (8) and Kilifi North 2) while in Machakos, the 6 cases are in Athi River (5) and Masinga (1).

In Kisii, the 6 cases are in Kitutu Chache South.

The 5 cases in Makueni are in Kibwezi West (3) and Kibwezi East (2) while the 3 cases in Murang’a are in Gatanga, Kandara and Kiharu.

2 cases have also been reported in Nyeri Central, 1 in Lurambi, Kakamega County and one in Ainomoi, Kericho.

The 1 case in Kisumu is in Kisumu Central while the one in Kwale is in Lungalunga.

Kagwe also announced the recovery of 682 patients including 562 who were placed under home-based care.

This brings to 5,122 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

Nine more patients succumbed, raising the death toll to 234.