17 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 320.

Speaking during a press briefing CAS Mercy Mwangangi noted that 12 of the new cases are from Mombasa and five from Nairobi.

668 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours out of which the new cases were confirmed, nine are male and eight female aged between 22-

60 years..

¨15 of the new cases were picked by our surveillance teams while two are from mandatory quarantine facilities,¨ said CAS Mwangangi.

89 people have fully recovered from the Covid-19 disease after six more patients were discharged.

In her address Dr Mwangangi noted that travel restrictions and curfew measures, which are part of containment measures, are yielding results and urged citizens to continue adhering to the set regulations.

All essential service providers have been urged to ensure they exercise great caution when dealing with those in quarantine facilities.

While appreciating the step-osha facility, Dr Mwangangi thanked local innovators and people of goodwill who have contributed and distributed various commodities towards the containment effort.