Kenya Covid-19 cases rise to 384

Kenya has confirmed 10 more Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of infections to 384.

The new cases are from 580 samples collected from 14 counties in the past 24 hours.

According to Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, nine of the new cases are local transmissions from Mombasa and one from Nairobi.

The two counties account for 90 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases with the government scaling up mitigation efforts to tackle further spread.

” Many cases reported in Nairobi and Mombasa is a pointer of immense work required,” she said during the daily briefing at Afya house.

On a positive note, the number of recoveries has been going up with five more people being discharged bringing the total number to 129.

The CAS expressed concern over emerging cases of stigmatization of people with the disease, in particular those who have recovered and discharged from hospital.

She condemned the social stigma and discriminatory behaviour against the patients saying if not checked will impact negatively the fight against the pandemic.

“Please don’t stigmatise our recoveries. Stigmatization will lead to few Kenyans getting tested. I, therefore, appeal for compassion and celebration of those who have recovered”, she urged.

More to follow…………….