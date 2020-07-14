Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rises to 10,791 after 497 test positive

Kenya has recorded 497 cases of COVID-19 the highest number of positive cases recorded in a day out of a sample of 4922.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the total number of COVID-19 reached 10,791.

480 are Kenyans and 17 foreigners and they are all aged between with the youngest been a two-year-old with the oldest 81 years.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows; Nairobi 292 followed by Kiambu 62, Kajiado 51, Machakos 30, Mombasa 28, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 5 and Makueni 3, Meru 1, Nyeri 1, Narok 1, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Kakamega 1, Laikipia 1 and Nandi 1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In Nairobi; Westlands 39, Langata 35, Dagoretti North 34, Embakasi East 30, Starehe 32, Kasarani 24, Embakasi West 21, Kamukunji 16, Roysambu 13, Mathare 12, Embakasi South 7, Dagoretti South 6, Makadara 4, Dagoretti Central 3, and Embakasi North 1.

Out of the new COVID-19 positive cases, 318 are males while 179 are females.

CAS Mwangangi also announced that the Ministry had discharged 71 patients from various health facilities in the country bringing the tally to 3017.

At the same time, five more succumbed to the virus bringing the total death toll to 202.

The Health CAS called on Kenyans to shun stigmatizing COVID-19 patients which have led to them been profiled.

“We have seen people sharing videos and pictures of COVID-19 patients leading to profiling. It is unacceptable. It is important to note that contracting the disease is not a crime. Anyone can get it,” she said.

On health care workers contracting the virus, Health Director-General Dr Amoth said that 450 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

With 414 of them do not have any underlying conditions and are asymptomatic and qualify for home-based care.

Dr Amoth said an isolation centre for staff had been set up after it emerged several health workers from Pumwani Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.