Kenya COVID-19 cases surpass 35,000

Kenya coronavirus cases Saturday surpassed 35,000 mark after 136 more people tested positive.

The new infections are from a sample size of 3,707 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 35,020.

Sadly the disease claimed five more people pushing up the number of fatalities to 594.

“Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing our fatality to 594. Our condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones”, said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The number of cumulative tests now stands at 471,384.

From the cases, 124 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 85 are males and 51 females with the youngest being an eight-month-old infant, while the oldest is 75.

The number of recoveries continued to rise steadily to reach 21,158 after 99 patients were declared free of the disease.

“64 are from the Home-Based Care Program, and 35 have been discharged from various hospitals”, said the CS.

Nairobi leads

Nairobi county is leading with 35 cases, Mombasa 25, Kajiado 11, Turkana 9, Kisumu 9, Migori 8, Nyandarua 7, Kilifi 7, Embu 6, Uasin Gishu 4, Busia 3, Kisii 3, Baringo 2, Kakamega 2, while Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Kitui, and Trans Nzoia counties have one case each.

The 35 cases in Nairobi, are in Lang’ata, Makadara and Starehe (5) cases each, Westlands and Kasarani (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi West and Kibra (2) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Mathare, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 25 cases are in Changamwe (13), Mvita (8) and Jomvu (4), while in Kajiado, the 11 cases are in Kajiado Central (8) and Kajiado East (3). In Turkana, the 9 cases are in Turkana West (8) and Turkana Central (1) and in Kisumu, the 9 cases are in Kisumu Central (8) and Kisumu West (1).

In Migori, the 8 cases are in Kuria East (6), Kuria West and Rongo (1) case each. In Nyandarua, the 7 cases are in Ol Kalou (6) and Kinangop (1), while the 7 cases in Kilifi, are in Kilifi North (6) and Kaloleni (1). In Embu, the 6 cases are all in Manyatta, while the 4 cases in Uasin Gishu, are in Ainabkoi (3) and Turbo (1).

In Busia, the 3 cases are in Teso North (2) and Matayos (1), and the 3 cases in Kisii, are all in Kitutu Chache South. In Baringo, the 2 cases are all in Baringo Central, and the 2 cases in Kakamega, are all in Lurambi.

The cases Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Kitui and Trans Nzoia counties are from Keiyo North, Chuka, Limuru, Kitui Central and Saboti areas respectively.