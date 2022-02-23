Kenya records 45 new Covid-19 infections, 37 recoveries

45 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,523 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 322,781.

The positivity rate is now at 0.8% with cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 3,346,571.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 36 are Kenyans while 9 are

foreigners with 23 males and 22 females.

The youngest is a 6-year-old child while the oldest is 78 years.

37 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 31 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 6 are from various health facilities countrywide. This pushes the total recoveries to 303,144 of whom 250,249 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,895 are from various health facilities

countrywide.

There is no death reported, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,638.

A total of 110 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 526 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 5 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 20 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of February 22nd 2022, a total of 16,298,878 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,706,586 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,423,108.

Another 924,793 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 244,391 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 51,762 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 30,444.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.