MOH approves 3 COVID-19 clinical trials, 4 pending

In solidarity with all countries in the world and global bodies such as the World Health Organization, Kenya through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has received seven applications related to COVID-19 clinical trials.

These applications propose the use of different products including convalescent plasma, vaccine, monoclonal antibody, repurposed drugs and radiotherapy.

Speaking during COVID-19 daily briefings Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said so far, three applications have been reviewed and approved while four are under different review stages.

“Approval for the studies come with strict conditions including submission of monthly progress reports, and are also subject to regular monitoring to ensure compliance with legal, regulatory and GCP compliance,” said Dr Aman.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Pharmacy and Poisons Board instituted internationally accepted Emergency use/Compassionate use Authorisation (EUCUA procedure), for quick authorisation of treatments and diagnostics to combat the effects of COVID-19 disease.

Through this procedure, the PPB has issued Emergency Use Authorisations (EUAs) for (IVD) for detection of COVID-19.

Pharmacovigilance

The board also carries out studies to monitor previously unreported adverse effects of medicines and medical products after they have been licensed for use.

This normal practice by medicine authorities is called pharmacovigilance.

To assure the safety of COVID-19 patients during their course of treatment, the PPB is conducting countrywide pharmacovigilance of Health Products and Technologies used in the management of COVID-19.

The Board has a robust clinical trial review process, undertaken by an expert committee drawn from various relevant fields.