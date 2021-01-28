Kenya Cup kick off in limbo over failed Covid-19 test

The much anticipated resumption of Kenya Cup campaign set for February 27, after the government approved the return of the sport; is in dilemma due to failure by players to get tested as per the requisite protocols.

Rugby which is considered one of the sports with high physical contact has not been played since March last year, following a government ban on sports triggered by the novel corona virus scourge.

According to one of the reliable sources at the Kenya Rugby Union who sought anonymity, Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS), which the federation relied upon to facilitate the costs associated with testing players from various clubs failed to honour the request.

“KRU was banking their hopes on NMS to help in expenses to do with testing players from clubs set to participate in the upcoming campaign. Charges per individual is Kshs 5,000 which the federation can’t raise now owing to the current economic crunch occasioned by the pandemic. It is tough going forward because NMS didn’t honour the request, but hopefully another alternative solution will be secured,’’ the source disclosed.

According to Kenya Cup official website, the league will run for 11 match days with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals on Saturday 22 May. The winners of the semifinal encounters will play in the Kenya Cup final on Saturday 29 May.

The season will first be preceded by the Kenya Cup qualifiers involving the top six teams from the 2019/20 KRU Championship. These qualifiers will be played on Saturday 6 February and Saturday 13 February respectively.

This will then pave way for a league curtain raiser pitting the current holders of the Kenya Cup against the current Enterprise Cup champions. This encounter will be played on Saturday 20 February.

All fixtures will be played in adherence to existing COVID19 protocols with no spectators in attendance.

Kabras topped the 2019-2020 standings with 74 points followed by champions KCB with 71. Homeboyz, Impala, Mwamba and Menengai Oilers finished in the playoff positions while both Western Bulls and Kisumu got relegated.

