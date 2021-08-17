Kenya Cup league phase nears completion

There are two midweek fixtures on the cards ahead of the final weekend in the league phase of the Kenya Cup league.

Playoff chasing Menengai Oilers are away to Mwamba at the RFUEA Ground on Wednesday 18 August.

This twice postponed fixture will be vital to the Oilers who are placed third heading into this fixture, looking to register a win that will all but confirm their place in the playoffs set for 28 August.

For Mwamba, it has been an opportunity to give a run out to its emerging talent and Head Coach Kevin Wambua is expected to stick to the script on Wednesday.

The second fixture is across the fence at the Impala Club where Nondescripts and Resolution Impala Saracens. Nondies come into this tie off the back of a 21-10 win away to Nakuru and will be looking to replicate that form against an Impala side that will be playing its third fixture in nine days, its last outing ending in a 40-6 defeat to KCB.

Both matches will kick off at 3.00pm