Kenya Cup Match Day 4 Review

Table toppers Kabras Sugar will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of the Kenya Cup league, as they travel to Nairobi to face Homeboyz at Jamhuri Park this Saturday.

Homeboyz who are yet to secure a win in three matches, are currently ranked 11th;one position below the bottom – with their latest outing ending in a 77-10 drubbing by KCB. The sugarmen on the other hand, have registered three bonus points, sitting comfortably at the top on 15 points with their most recent outing ending in a 78-0 thumping over the Catholic Monks in December 16th. The last meeting between the two ended in a 57-0 win for Kabras in Kakamega.

10th placed Mwamba will be looking to turn around their fortunes, as they face an in-form KCB who are currently second on the log, with a perfect record of three wins in three matches, claiming bonus points on the spin.

Mwamba who are yet to win a match, will be looking to put their dismal start to the campaign behind them with an improbable task, given the last time the two met saw the bankers running a 82-10 riot over Mwamba.

Kisumu will be looking to shake the early season cobwebs, as they play host to Kenyatta University Blak Blad at the Kisumu Polytechnic. Both sides have had a shaky start to the season, with the Bravehearts of Kisumu, who currently sit 9th on the log; failing to secure a win in their first three matches. Blak Blad sits fifth on the log after registering a win, a draw and a loss. Previous meeting between the two saw Blak Blad claiming a 31-3 victory.

The Catholic Monks who sit at bottom of the table, will be hoping to overcome a bad spell as they face 8th placed Nondescripts, with their last encounter coming 4 months prior as the Nondies edge out the Monks 20-18.