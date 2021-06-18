Kenya Cup resumes as holders KCB face Nondies at RFUEA

The Kenya Cup league resumes this weekend with a total of four matches spread across four venues.

The league was halted after four opening rounds with Kabras Sugar taking the lead from maximum point haul, being just one of the three clubs who haven’t dropped a point so far.

Nakuru Oilers will seek to continue their winning run against debutants Masinde Muliro University at Nakuru Athletic Club. Two time champions Nakuru RFC who last won the silverware in 2014 face Mwamba at the same venue.

Strathmore Leos will seek to return to return to winning ways against Kenya Harlequins at RFUEA Grounds. Leos hasn’t mustered a win in two matches and lie bottom of the log.

Nondescripts will face defending champions KCB at RFUEA grounds from 3PM.

The 11-team league was initially set to resume last week before fixtures were postponed in honor of the late former Shujaa head coach Benjamin Ayimba.

The league was halted in March to comply with the government’s directive to mitigate the spread of corona virus in the country.

After the conclusion of the regular season, the semifinals will be held on 28 August with the final scheduled to take place on 4 September to decide the winner.

Kenya Cup Fixtures

Saturday 19th, June 2021

Menengai Oilers vs MMUST

Nakuru vs Mwamba

Nondescripts vs KCB

Strathmore Leos vs Kenya Harlequin- RFUEA 1 pm