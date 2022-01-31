Kenya Cycling Federation holds first trial towards 2022 Commonwealth games

Kenya Cycling Federation held its first national team selection trials for elite, youth and Para-cyclists in Murang’a County as they start their preparation towards Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The trials which were flagged off by NOC-K Executive officials Anthony Kariuki and John Ogolla, attracted a total of 113 cyclists competing in 6 different categories from Nairobi, Mombasa, Murang’a, Kajiado, Mombasa, Eldoret and Kiambu counties.

Speaking at the event, Secretary General of Kenya Cycling Federation Charles Mose explained the criteria to be used in selecting the team.

“We decided to make the event open to give opportunities to every cyclist in the country and are happy with numbers that came out to compete today because we have the Elite, Youth and Para cyclists at the event. We also intend to use these trial series to prepare for upcoming games like the African Confederation Championships to be held in Burkina Faso in March”.

“The cyclists will accumulate points in the different series to be held and those with the highest points will make the team. Our next stop will be Nakuru and thereafter Bungoma in March, Mombasa in April and will eventually finish off back here in Murang’a.”

For the youth athletes, the trial series is expected to identify the team to represent Kenya at the 2022 ANOCA Zone V Youth games to be held in Egypt in August.