Kenya – Czech Republic to enhance collaboration in climate action, diplomacy

Kenya and Czech Republic have pledged to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in climate action, climate finance, circular economy, diplomacy, and early warning systems.

Speaking when he hosted the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Kenya Nicol Adamcová on Monday morning, the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya is keen on Czech Republic’s support within the EU for the hosting of the Plastics Treaty Secretariat at UNEP in Nairobi.

CS Duale noted that Kenya will leverage its technology leadership to accelerate roll-out of the emerging carbon markets and strengthen the country’s early warning systems.

In climate finance, Kenya welcomes the participation of Czech Republic’s private sector in carbon markets and investment in circular economy for wealth and job creation in line with the Government’s BETA blueprint.