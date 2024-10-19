Kenya defeats Burundi to qualify for AFCON U 20 for the first time

Kenya defeats Burundi to qualify for AFCON U 20 for the first...

Kenya Rising Stars defeated Burundi 4-0 in the ongoing CECAFA championship at the Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to secure their first-ever AFCON U-20 finals yesterday.

Kenya’s victory guaranteed them a spot in the CECAFA U20 championship final for the second consecutive year.

Tanzania will play Kenya again after Kenya defeated them 2-1 in the opening group A encounter.

Tanzania defeated the reigning champions Uganda 2-1 in extra time in the first semi final played at the KMC Stadum..