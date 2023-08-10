Kenya, Denmark to collaborate by introducing new skills and technology to enhance water services

Kenya, Denmark to collaborate by introducing new skills and technology to enhance...

Denmark is set to collaborate with Kenya in Training technicians and establishing exchange programs so as to introduce new skills and technology in the market.

T𝗵is was disclosed Thursday when the outgoing Danish Ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke paid a courtesy visit to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Alice Wahome.

The move, according to the Ministry of Water, will ensure that there is better management of systems that will result in efficiency and reduction of non-revenue water (water that is pumped but gets lost and can’t be accounted for).

“Denmark has onboarded a Strategic Water Sector Counsellor who has been introduced to the Cabinet Secretary as a way of initiating dialogue on priorities of the Ministry in the sector,” said a statement from the Ministry

Denmark has been a long-term partner in the Water sector since 2004. Partnership with Kenya has evolved and grown tremendously since then.

Wahome used the occasion to bid farewell to Ole Thonke as he wraps up his tour of duty as ambassador of Denmark to Kenya.