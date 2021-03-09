Kenya deports American national over US Capitol riots

A man linked to the violent riots at the US Capitol was on Monday arraigned at a federal court in New York after being deported from Kenya over the weekend, according to media reports.

Isaac Sturgeon was seized by FBI officials on arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

He had been staying in Kenya since 24 January, according to court documents.

He was planning to return to the US in April.

Sturgeon is accused of shoving a metal police barricade into police officers during the January riots.

He was charged with seven counts and was released on a $250,000 (£181,000) bond, the New York Post reports.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, it adds.

The riots happened on 6 January during a joint session of Congress convened to count the Electoral College votes and certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 3 November elections.

They left five people dead, more than 100 police officers injured and millions of dollars in damage to the building.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations on their Twitter handle is calling for tips to be submitted to them in order to aid in the arrest of other participants who aided in the violence at the US Capitol.