Kenya deports two fugitives wanted in UK for murder

Two murder fugitives who were arrested by detectives last Wednesday have been extradited to face trial in the United Kingdom.

Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim and Monteiro Tariq Kennedy Mangal, both British nationals, were arrested by Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations -Transnational Organized Crime Unit, in collaboration with the UK authorities.

An international arrest warrant had been issued against them for the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy identified as Alex Smith, from Wembley, in northwest London.

Smith was attacked on August 12, 2019, in Munster Square, by a rival group of six men who were driving in two stolen vehicles.

The two fugitives were hiding in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani suburbs. During their arrest, Tariq was found in possession of a Somali identification card in the name of Abdulahi Abshir Mohamed, and a dagger.

ODPP International Cooperation, Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Division coordinated the whole process of Identification, arrest and handing over.