Kenya has received 795,600 doses of the expected 1.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States Government via COVAX on Friday afternoon.

This is the first consignment of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in Kenya, with another 1,236,690 doses due to arrive during the coming weeks.

The arrival of the vaccine which were received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport makes Pfizer the 4th type of Covid-19 vaccine to be deployed in Kenya.

With this consignment, the country will now have received over 6.3 million doses of assorted vaccines.

According to a statement by Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the Pfizer vaccine can only survive in extremely low temperatures that is minus 70 degrees.

“We could not have acquired them earlier because we needed to make arrangements for ultra-cold storage chain, which we have now put in place with support from Government of Japan and UPS Foundation.” Said CS Kagwe.

During the past 3 weeks, the Ministry of Health has also trained over 3,000 health workers to serve as facilitators at the designated vaccination posts across the country in order to ensure safety of our people.

Kagwe said: “Following the trainings, we have witnessed our daily vaccination rate increase rapidly. As you may recall, in preparation for the deployment of multiple Covid-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health has updated the deployment plan which spells out characteristics of each vaccine type, with recommendations as to sites that they are most suitable to be deployed.”

Unlike the other vaccines that Kenya has received, the over 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be transported immediately to 9 regional stores which already are equipped with the Ultra cold chain storage freezers.

From regional stores these vaccines will be transported to selected vaccination posts at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees as is common with other vaccines.

The CS noted that once opened, Pfizer vaccines cannot be refrozen and when stored at 2 to 8 degrees they must be used within 28 days.

The Ministry of Health has therefore advised County Governments and all players in the vaccination program, that the Pfizer vaccine should be deployed to facilities that can vaccinate more

than 500 people per week to avoid any wastages, and the duration of travel from the regional stores should not be more than 7 hours.

He appealed to all health facilities to ensure that they upload information of every person being vaccinated to the Chanjo platform noting that it is important in ensuring that the health ministry gets accurate reports for purposes of planning.

The CS called upon the Kenya Medical Practitioners’ and Dentists’ Council to ensure that the protocols and guidelines related to vaccination are observed, including reporting by the health facilities.

“I want to caution here that those facilities that shall not comply shall be delisted as vaccination centre,” warned Kagwe.

Further, he urged every citizen to demand being registered so that they can receive Ministry of Health notifications which are important. Manual registration is not within our protocols and must be completely avoided.