Kenya drawn against perennial rival Uganda in WC qualifiers

Harambee Stars fixtures for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers set to kick off in June this year have been released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Harambee Stars have been pitted against perennial rivals Uganda, Rwanda and West Africa giants Mali.

Kenya kicks off its campaign against Uganda between June 5, and June 6, 2021, before facing Rwanda between June 12, and June 13, 2021.

Harambee Stars will in the month of September play back-to-back matches against Mali before the team wraps up its round one action against Uganda and Rwanda in October.

The top team from the group will proceed to a two-legged knockout phase, where six winners shall gain qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Stars will be looking to build up on an impressive performance from their last two matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

It’s instructive to note, that Stars plays their opening and closing fixture at home, though in the just concluded campaign they managed three points out of a possible nine at home.

World Cup Qualifiers Fixtures

Kenya vs Uganda – 5th/6th June Rwanda vs Kenya – 12th/13th June Mali vs Kenya – 3rd/4th Sept. Kenya vs Mali – 6th/7th Sept. Uganda vs Kenya – 6th/7th Oct. Kenya vs Rwanda – 11th/12th Oct.

