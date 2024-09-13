Kenya drawn in group A of the CECAFA U20 qualifiers

Kenya under 20 men’s football team the Junior Stars has been drawn in Group A for the upcoming Under 20 AFCON CECAFA qualifiers.

The finalists will secure qualification for the AFCON under 20 Championship with the host nation yet to be determined.

The Zonal qualifiers will be played October 6-20th, 2024 in three venues, Azam Complex, KMC Stadium and the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, all in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In Group A, Kenya will face Rwanda, Sudan, Djibouti, and Tanzania.

Group B comprises Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi, and Ethiopia.

The draw was conducted by the CECAFA Competitions Manager, Yusuf Mossi.

“We hope to have a very competitive and exciting tournament in Tanzania,” said Mossi.

The winners will qualify for AFCON Under 20 Championship next year.