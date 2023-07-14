Kenya drawn in Group F as 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is released

The national men’s soccer team Harambee Stars will face Burundi,Gambia,Ivory Coast ,Seychelles in group F of the Caf 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to the draw conducted on Thursday in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire nine group winners will automatically qualify for the finals while one team will enter the FIFA play-off tournament.

The qualification campaign will begin on November 13th for the all the 54 nations pooled in nine groups of six teams a piece and culminate in October 2025.

Qatar 22 semi-finalists Morocco will face Zambia, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea on the road to FIFA World Cup 26 after being drawn in Group E.

Senegal, who were beaten by England in the Round of 16 at the most recent edition, are in Group B and will tackle Congo DR, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan and South Sudan.

Group C features both Nigeria and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa, along with Benin, Zimbabwe, East Africa’s Rwanda and Lesotho.

Group A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Group B

Senegal

Congo DR

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon

Cabo Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

Group E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

Niger

Eritrea

Group F

Côte d’Ivoire

Gabon

Kenya

The Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

Group G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

Group H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

Malawi

Liberia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Group I

Mali

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros

Chad