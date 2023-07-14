Kenya drawn in Group F as 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is released

The national men’s soccer team Harambee Stars will face Burundi,Gambia,Ivory Coast ,Seychelles in group F of the Caf 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
According to the draw conducted on Thursday in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire nine group winners will automatically qualify for the finals while one team will enter the FIFA play-off tournament.
The qualification campaign will begin on November 13th for the all the 54 nations pooled in nine groups of six teams a piece and culminate in October 2025.
Qatar 22 semi-finalists Morocco will face Zambia, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea on the road to FIFA World Cup 26 after being drawn in Group E.
Senegal, who were beaten by England in the Round of 16 at the most recent edition, are in Group B and will tackle Congo DR, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan and South Sudan.
Group C features both Nigeria and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa, along with Benin, Zimbabwe, East Africa’s Rwanda and Lesotho.
Group A
Egypt
Burkina Faso
Guinea-Bissau
Sierra Leone
Ethiopia
Djibouti
Group B
Senegal
Congo DR
Mauritania
Togo
Sudan
South Sudan
Group C
Nigeria
South Africa
Benin
Zimbabwe
Rwanda
Lesotho
Group D
Cameroon
Cabo Verde
Angola
Libya
Eswatini
Mauritius
Group E
Morocco
Zambia
Congo
Tanzania
Niger
Eritrea
Group F
Côte d’Ivoire
Gabon
Kenya
The Gambia
Burundi
Seychelles
Group G
Algeria
Guinea
Uganda
Mozambique
Botswana
Somalia
Group H
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Namibia
Malawi
Liberia
São Tomé and Príncipe
Group I
Mali
Ghana
Madagascar
Central African Republic
Comoros
Chad