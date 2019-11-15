Kenya draws with Egypt in 2021 AFCON Qualifier

The Kenya National team, Harambee stars, drew 1-1 with Egyptian Pharaohs, in the 2021 AFCON Qualifier match played on Thursday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The first half was rather sophisticated as the players were learning their opponents strengths and weaknesses.However,Pharaoh’s forward, Mahmoud Kahraba, maneuvered a goal past a defensive mishap at the 41st minute, placing his team ahead.

In the second half, Stars made a comeback with a goal from their forward, Michael Olunga, leveling the game.

Kenya then held on for the remainder of the match to see out a 1-1 draw.

Stars’ next assignment is in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup Nations Qualifiers where the team will face Togo at the MISC Kasarani Stadium, on Monday, November 18,2019.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi (GK) (1. Ian Otieno (GK) ‘9) (13. Samuel Olwande, 3. Erick Ouma, 2. Joseph Stanley, 5. Joash Onyango,12. Victor Wanyama,10 Eric Johana,17. Lawrence Juma,14. Michael Olunga, 8. Johana Omollo (15. Kenneth Muguna ’62) 7. Ayub Timbe(16. Cliff Nyakeya ’29)

Substitutes

1. Ian Otieno (GK), 4. Haron Shakava, 22. Johnstone Omurwa, 6. Anthony Akumu, 16. Cliff Nyakeya, 15. Kenneth Muguna, 20. Whyvone Isuza, 11. Jesse Were, 9. John Makwata, 21. Bonface Muchiri, 19 Hillary Wandera, 23. Timothy Odhiambo.

Egypt Starting XI

1. Mohammed Elshenawy, 3. Abdallah Gomaa, 6. Ahmed Hegazy, 7. Ahmed Fathy, 8. Tarek Hamed, 9. Hussein Elshahat (23. Ahmed Zizo ’56) 11. Mahmoud Kahraba (22. Mohamed Afsha ’64) 14. Amro El Solaya, 20. Mahmoud Alaa, 21. Mahmoud Treziguit.

Substitutes

2. Baher ElMohamady, 4. Mohammed Hany, 5. Ramy Rabia, 10. Marwan Hamdy, 12. Ayman Ashraf, 13. Mahmoud Wahid, 15. Ahmed Gomaa, 16. Mohammed Awad, 17. Mohamed ElNeny, 18. Hossam Hassan, 19. Karim Tarek, 23. Ahmed Zizo,22. Mohamed Afsha.